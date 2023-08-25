(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a motorcycle rider was seriously injured on Friday morning, Aug. 25, after he failed to negotiate a curve.

According to CSPD, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 3600 block of Astrozon Boulevard, just north of the Hancock Expressway, on a single motorcycle crash. Emergency crews found the rider, who was wearing a helmet, suffering from life-threatening injuries and took him to the hospital.

CSPD said the Major Crash Team responded and discovered that the motorcycle was heading southbound on Astrozon when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit the curb on the east side of the road.

CSPD said the 3600 block of Astrozon was closed for several hours during the investigation. Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.