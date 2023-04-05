(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcycle rider who was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on Stetson Hills Boulevard on Thursday, March 30, has been identified.

On Friday, April 1, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 62-year-old William Boos of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers originally responded just after 6:45 p.m. on March 30 to the 6800 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard, east of North Powers Boulevard, on a crash involving a single motorcycle. When officers arrived, they found Boos dead on scene.

Stetson Hills Boulevard was closed for several hours while the Major Crash Team investigated. The day of the crash, police said the motorcycle appeared to be traveling eastbound, could not navigate a slight curve in the road, and hit the center median, losing control.

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

According to CSPD, this is the 15th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this same time in 2022, Colorado Springs had six traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 65 traffic deaths in the city.

CSPD said at this point in the investigation, it does not appear alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.