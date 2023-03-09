(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who was killed east of downtown on Monday, Feb. 27 has been identified as a 26-year-old Colorado Springs man.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an autopsy was conducted on Feb. 28, which identified the motorcycle rider as 26-year-old Mitchell Smith of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said, officers originally responded to the intersection of Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road on a reported car vs. motorcycle crash. Witnesses told officers they believed Smith was dead on the scene.

Officers determined that a car was heading north on Prairie Road and stopped at the stop sign at Cache La Poudre. As the car crossed over Cache La Poudre, Smith, who was heading west on Cache La Poudre, hit the right side of the car.

CSPD said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor. Investigators are working to determine if speed was a factor. No arrests have been made in this crash, CSPD said.