Motorcycle passenger dies in downtown Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcycle passenger has died of injuries sustained in a crash in downtown Colorado Springs earlier this month, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. June 14 at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Platte Avenue. A Toyota sedan was headed eastbound when it ran a red light and hit a motorcycle that was headed southbound on a green light, according to police. Police said the General Palmer statue was not a factor in the crash.

Both people on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries, according to police. The passenger, 45-year-old Jacqueline Robison, died of her injuries on Thursday.

Police said neither driver was suspected to be impaired. Both occupants of the motorcycle were wearing helmets. The Toyota’s driver remained on the scene.

Police said no charges have been filed in the crash.

Robison’s death is the 17th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year, and the sixth one involving a motorcycle. At this time last year, there were 21 traffic-related deaths.