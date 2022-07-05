PUEBLO, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in Pueblo on July 4, according to police there.

The Pueblo Police Department said its officers responded to the 2200 block of Highway 96 just before 7 p.m. on the report of a motorcycle crash.

Officers said the man riding the motorcycle was traveling westbound there when he hit a guardrail. The man was ejected and, police say, the motorcycle continued for about 550 feet before coming to a rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Police say the man died on scene. The department’s traffic unit conducted the investigation into the crash and suspects excessive speed as a contributing factor.

The man’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner pending next of kin notification.