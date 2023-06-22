(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ahead of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on Sunday, June 25, Fan Fest will celebrate all things motorsports on Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 10-block street party kicks off Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m. in the heart of downtown, from East Platte Avenue to the north and East Colorado Avenue to the south. Attendees can witness high-flying demos, visit vendors, preview the hill climb cars, and visit with drivers.

Road closures will be in effect along the festival location.

Weather permitting, two motocross demonstrations will be held for attendees to watch, the first at 6:30 p.m. and the second at 8:15 p.m., and attendees can also grab an autograph from 6 – 7 p.m.

Click here for the full schedule of events and parking map.

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

30,000 fans are expected to descend on downtown for this year’s Fan Fest, so be sure to plan ahead and make your way down for one of Colorado Springs’ largest and most popular street festivals.

Festivities wrap up around 9 p.m.