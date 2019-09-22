Motel evacuated in Pueblo overnight from the threat of an explosive device

PUEBLO, Colo — Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a Val-U-Stay Inn & Suites evacuating the motel because a man claimed to have an explosive device.

Police say a woman went to the lobby and reported that a male knocked on her door and just walked in when she opened it. She retreated to the bathroom, and when she opened the door to head for the lobby, she saw that the man had disrobed.

Officers went to the room and began giving commands for the man to exit, but they got no response; eventually, he used his cellphone and reached dispatch.

The man then claimed to have an explosive device, prompting the police to evacuate that wing of the motel.

Police said SWAT was called while officers continued to talk to the man, eventually convincing him to come out.

Police say he left the room with quite a bit of damage including trying to start a fire inside.

He was taken into custody and booked on burglary and other charges.