(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Mosquitos have tested positive in Pueblo County, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE).

The presence of the virus in Pueblo serves as a reminder that with the abundant amounts of rain we’ve seen in recent weeks, mosquitos are even more prevalent and can carry dangerous illnesses.

West Nile can not be spread from person-to-person, it is only transmissible from the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

According to CDPHE, infections begin suddenly with high fever and headache and may progress to stiff neck, disorientation, tremors and coma. Severe infections can result in permanent brain damage or death. Most deaths occur in people over 50 years of age.

With the virus being present in Pueblo, the likelihood that it could already be in surrounding counties is high. PDPHE urges anyone recreating outdoors to wear bug spray with DEET, wear long sleeves and pants when able, and drain standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.

If possible, PDPHE also recommends staying indoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.