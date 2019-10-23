More than 170 lane miles newly-paved in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — More roads in the city should be smoother to drive down after voters passed a measure in 2015 allowing for 175 lane miles to be re-paved.

Crews anticipate completing the 2C paving project by October 31, weather dependent. The work included Dublin Boulevard from Union to Academy and Palmer Park from Academy to Powers.

In 2015, voters approved the projects to be funded by a temporary 5 year .62 percent sales tax that is exclusively dedicated to roadway repairs.

Mayor John Suthers said he hopes the success of the projects will give voters confidence in renewing it.

For the final year of this ballot initiative, public works estimates more than 218 lane miles will be paved in 2020.