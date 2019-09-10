More security Tuesday for Mountain Ridge Middle School after rumored threat

COLORADO SPRINGS — A middle school will have increased security Tuesday following a rumored threat against the school.

Academy District 20 sent out a press release Monday night regarding the incident.

In the release the district explained that they had learned of a rumor regarding a potential threat against Mountain Ridge Middle School for Tuesday, September 10th. When the district learned about the threat they immediately contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department and Academy District 20 Security.

After the district conducted a thorough threat assessment they came to the conclusion that it is not believed that there is a safety concern for the students however they plan to have more security. The district added that the safety of students and staff is paramount and they will follow district protocol by having increased security on the campus Tuesday.