More protests planned Monday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Organizers of a peaceful protest in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday say they plan to return for another protest at 10 a.m. Monday.

Protesters in Colorado Springs and dozens of other cities around the country are calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, who died after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer.

At @CSPDPIO HQ this morning. Some officers keeping a perimeter. Water bottles still scattered from the protests that remained 99% peaceful until police stepped up their disbursement tactics with smoke canisters. pic.twitter.com/A3pnZ36NjP — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 1, 2020

Some @CityofCOS crews are starting to clean some of the spray painted vandalism (Pic 1) organizers wanted people to use chalk (Pic 2) to minimize damage to property. pic.twitter.com/7h2MA2hzfm — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 1, 2020

Sunday’s protests in downtown Colorado Springs began around 10 a.m. and stretched into the afternoon. Around 4 p.m., organizers used a bullhorn to tell the crowd the protest had concluded for the day, and another protest would begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

As evening approached, officers began to place barriers around the Police Operations Center downtown. A group of protesters marched back and forth between the Police Operations Center and City Hall, ending up at the Police Operations Center around 9:30 p.m. The protesters stood in a stalemate with a line of officers in riot gear until around 12:30 a.m. That’s when a loud bang sounded in the crowd, and people started scrambling.

FOX21 News crews watched officers handcuff at least two people. Protesters, running from officers, told our crews police deployed tear gas and fired rubber bullets. Others say officers used non-chemical smoke canisters. The group largely dispersed by close to 1 a.m.

