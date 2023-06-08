(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New flights will be offered this summer at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) from a variety of airlines.

Avelo Airlines has flights to Hollywood Burbank Airport

Delta has flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul

Delta Air has flights to Atlanta

Southwest Airlines will fly nonstop to Long Beach starting July 11

Sun Country Airlines is the newest Airline to provide a new flight to Colorado Springs. The airline will provide nonstop flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The inaugural flight will be Thursday, June 8 at 5:18 p.m. with more flights scheduled every week.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sun Country Airlines as a new carrier at COS. We know our community is just as excited for this addition to COS Services,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.