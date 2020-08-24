More fire restrictions take effect Monday in Colorado Springs, El Paso County

A smoky haze envelops the setting sun as winds have carried smoke from four wildland fires burning across the state, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, into Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County are tightening fire restrictions as hot and dry weather conditions persist across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs burn ban

The city of Colorado Springs will enact a burn ban starting at noon Monday. The burn ban prohibits activities including:

recreational fires

outdoor fireplaces fueled by solid materials such as wood, pellets or charcoal

model rockets

outdoor smoking, cooking, and grilling in city-owned parks and open spaces

The following activities are still allowed, with some guidelines:

Outdoor smoking in designated areas, except within city-owned parks and open spaces

Fire appliances, intended for outdoor use, fueled by liquid propane or natural gas

Cooking devices, intended for outdoor use, fueled by liquid propane, natural gas, or liquid fuel

Violators of the city order could face up to 189 days in jail, fines of up to $2,500, probation, or a combination of all three.

El Paso County burn restrictions

Unincorporated El Paso County is under Stage II fire restrictions starting at noon Monday.

The following activities are prohibited during Stage II restrictions:

Open burning, including campfires and warming fires, charcoal grills, and outdoor wood-burning stoves. Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle.

Violators of the county restrictions could face fines up to $1,000.

Statewide fire ban

Gov. Jared Polis enacted a statewide ban on open fires last week. The ban prohibits campfires, fireworks, and other open sources of ignition.