More doors open for El Paso County teens in crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is joining two other local nonprofits as part of the National Safe Place Network.

“The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is honored to be considered and selected by The Place as a Safe Place helping to expand the National Safe Place Network at ten YMCA locations throughout the region,” President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region Boyd Williams said.

The YMCA, the Pikes Peak Library District, and the Place are now the only three local non-profits in the state to form part of the National Safe Place Network.

“Youth can walk into any library and now YMCAs and say ‘I need a Safe Place’ staff calls us and we go into a motion of getting our group of volunteers to go out and connect with them,” Deputy Director and Program Director of The Place Audrey Field said.

With the YMCA coming on there are now 24 different places across El Paso County that give teens a safe shelter.

“If they are not connected within the first 24-48 hours there is a high probability of them coming into a potential human trafficking situation, the streets are dangerous,” Field said.