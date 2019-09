SALIDA, Colo. — Hot Shot Fire Crews and a helicopter join the fight against the Decker Fire Tuesday.

The fire is now close to 1,200 acres.

A video posted by fire crews from the weekend show a spot fire on the east side of Simmons Peak. The incident commander said the fire continues to burn down the mountain Tuesday.

The fire behavior is mostly creeping so the fire is being managed to continue burning dead trees – 80% of which the forest service says is from beetle kill.