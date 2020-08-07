Monument Valley Park to undergo forestry operations

COLORADO SPRINGS — City Forestry has started a project to control invasive species in Monument Valley Park.

The plans are to remove dozens of mid-sized Siberian elm and black locust trees plus thousands of seedlings that affect other species in the area and disrupt the overall health of the watershed, the city released Friday.

Native vegetation will naturally grow in once the invasive species are removed.

City says, the majority of work will take place north of Uintah Street along Fountain Creek. Expect large machinery in the area. The project is expected to last several weeks.

