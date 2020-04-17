Monument Valley Park pickleball courts closed for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The pickleball courts at Monument Valley Park are closed for construction starting Friday, according to the Colorado Springs parks department.

The courts will be closed until May 25 so crews can install new lighting to allow for safe night play. The reopening date is weather dependent.

Crews will also be replacing an antiquated irrigation system in North Monument Valley Park and Boddington Field. Work on the irrigation system is expected to start April 27 and last until the end of June.

The projects are paid for by ballot measure 2B, which Colorado Springs residents approved in November. The ballot measure allowed the city to keep $7 million of excess TABOR revenue to be used for city parks, sports and cultural facilities, and trails.

