Monument school board wants investigation into sex-ed law

MONUMENT, Colo. — A school board is calling for an investigation into the state’s sexual-education law saying a recent update overrides the authority of local school districts.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board has called on the Colorado Association of School Boards to investigate.

The board resolution characterizes a new bill as a violation of the state constitution. An association representative said it will consider the request, but no discussions have been held.

A 2013 state law said schools can choose whether to teach sex education. An update to Colorado’s K-12 curriculum said schools teaching sex education must include specific material while banning an abstinence-only approach.