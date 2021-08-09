Monument residents rally against industrial development

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument residents are rallying against a massive industrial development that’s being proposed there.

There is a proposal to build six industrial or distribution buildings on more than 90 acres along the west side of Interstate 25 between Baptist Road and Highway 105.

People living nearby are concerned about the semi-truck traffic it could cause, as well as the impacts to wildlife and the Santa Fe Trail that goes through the development.

The development is in the Conexus Business Center, which is a plot of land along the interstate zoned for warehouse-type use. Part of the developer’s plans include planting trees and landscaping barriers around the area.