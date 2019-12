MONUMENT, Colo — The Monument Police Department is warning you about a new scam where a bill payment company named DOXO created an online payment account for the Town of Monument.

The department tweeted about the scam on Tuesday.

PLEASE DO NOT CREATE AN ACCOUNT ON DOXO TO PAY ANY BILL OR CITATION TO THE TOWN OF MONUMENT! See attached photo of website pic.twitter.com/UfDf8pkQMc — Monument Police Department (@MonumentPolice) December 17, 2019

