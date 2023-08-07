(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Monument Police Department (MPD) is looking to speak with the driver of a truck that stopped at the Pilot Travel Center off Baptist Road and I-25 on Monday evening, Aug. 7.

MPD posted on Facebook, saying it was following up on a report from the Pilot station, located at 15455 Terrazzo Drive, and would like to talk to the driver.

The truck is described as a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a flatbed, wood rails, and a white cage covered with a blue tarp on the truck bed.

Courtesy: Monument Police Department

If anyone has information about this truck or its owner, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.