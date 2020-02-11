Monument Police Department welcomes new chief

MONUMENT, Colo. — Stability and a long term vision are the main goals for Monument’s new chief of police.

Chief Cristian ‘Sean’ Hemingway started his second week on the job, Monday. Previously Hemingway was the chief of Bay Harbor Island Florida. He has worked in departments of 30 officers up to 300. He said there are three things he looks to do as chief of Monument Police.

Understand and respond to the community and understanding perspectives from outside of the department. Understand the needs of his officers and support them in an era where Hemingway said public support isn’t what it used to be. Work strongly with town leaders, creating a team mindset for the city.

“They’ll see a little difference in how we structure the police department with policy, with documentation, with accountability there is going to be more of an emphasis placed on community policing us, marketing the good things we’re doing and reaching out to the community,” Hemingway explained.

Hemingway said he will be requesting resources for new officers when the money is there to make it happen.