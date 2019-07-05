Monument hosts annual Fourth of July parade

MONUMENT, Colo. — A southern Colorado Fourth of July tradition continued Thursday morning in Monument.

Hundreds came out for the annual parade. Floats of all different shapes and sizes were driven down the road as people showed off their patriotic pride.

“It’s really cool to see our city boom overnight,” Palmer Ridge senior Ryan Eells said. “I love living in the Tri-Lakes Area. It’s got the small town feel. Everywhere you go, everybody knows everyone. It’s just a lot of good people. Very family oriented.”

“And I think it’s a good day for us to all step back and remember that in this age of divisiveness, we can all stick together behind one flag and one cause of democracy and freedom,” Eells said.