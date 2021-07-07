Monthslong project to reconstruct I-25 interchange south of Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Crews are set to begin a monthslong construction project on Interstate 25 south of Trinidad in southern Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The project to reconstruct the Exit 11 interchange is expected to begin in July and last 18 to 20 months.

Map courtesy CDOT

CDOT said the only traffic impacts will be minor traffic shifts, including single-lane and shoulder closures. All roadways will remain open throughout the project, and access to businesses and the Port of Entry will be maintained.

During the project, crews will be replacing a bridge, widening lanes on mainline I-25, building ramp crossovers, constructing new roundabouts at the east and west sides of the interchange to improve traffic flow, adding pedestrian facilities, and making other infrastructure, safety, and aesthetic improvements.

The new bridge will be built 100 feet south of the existing structure and serve as the connector to the new roundabouts as well as the intersecting county roads and the Santa Fe Trail.