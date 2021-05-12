Monthslong construction project to improve drainage on Florence roads

FLORENCE, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon begin a monthslong construction project to improve drainage and make other improvements to two state highways in Florence.

The improvements will take place on Highway 67 south of Highway 115, and on Highway 115 (Main Street) between Petroleum Avenue and Florence Avenue. Work on the project will begin May 19 and continue through November.

The project will begin with work on the storm drain, then will move to asphalt removal and paving. Crews will also replace existing sidewalks and add new curbs, gutters, and signage.

People in the area should expect the following impacts: