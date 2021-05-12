Monthslong construction project to improve drainage on Florence roads

FLORENCE, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon begin a monthslong construction project to improve drainage and make other improvements to two state highways in Florence.
The improvements will take place on Highway 67 south of Highway 115, and on Highway 115 (Main Street) between Petroleum Avenue and Florence Avenue. Work on the project will begin May 19 and continue through November.
The project will begin with work on the storm drain, then will move to asphalt removal and paving. Crews will also replace existing sidewalks and add new curbs, gutters, and signage.
People in the area should expect the following impacts:
- Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Various lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures will take place where work zones exist.
- When pouring concrete, sidewalks are likely to be closed overnight or over weekends to allow the concrete to set up.
- Access to all businesses will be maintained, but may be temporarily altered.
- Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.
- Drivers should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.