Monthslong construction project to impact portion of Union Boulevard

Map provided by Colorado Springs Utilities shows the portion of Union Boulevard that will undergo construction starting Thursday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of North Union Boulevard will be under construction for several months starting Thursday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Utilities crews will be making infrastructure improvements along Union Boulevard between North Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road. Traffic impacts are expected to start Thursday and last through the fall.

Drivers should expect lane reductions and some overnight closures.

The speed limit on Union Boulevard will be reduced to 35 mph throughout the project. Detour signs and flaggers will be present. Drivers will still be able to access individual properties.

The utility is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes during the construction.