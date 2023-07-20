(MONTE VISTA, Colo.) — Nationwide made a list of America’s Top 10 drive-ins. Monte Vista’s Star Drive-in took the number two spot in the U.S.

Star Drive-in scored a whopping 95.67 out of 100 points with categories like price, Google review rating, food, and whether the theater was dog friendly.

The drive-in boasts a 4.4 review on Google, allows you to bring your own food from home, and of course, they are a dog-friendly drive-in! Tickets for the drive-in are $9 or $22 for a family of 4.

Star Drive-in is family owned and has been open for 74 years, according to Nationwide.