Monarch Pass closed as crews search for missing Chaffee County woman

Highway 50 over Monarch Pass around 9 a.m. Friday. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Highway 50 over Monarch Pass will be temporarily closed for part of Friday as crews search for a Chaffee County woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Suzanne Morphew, 59, was reported missing Sunday after she went for a bike ride and did not return home. Morphew’s family is offering a $200,000 reward for her safe return.

The sheriff’s office said Friday morning that investigators have found “what’s believed to be a personal item” belonging to Morphew.

Suzanne Morphew / Courtesy photo

The sheriff’s office said Friday’s search is targeted to “a specific area just west of County Road 225 and Highway 50.” That’s just outside of Maysville, which is where Morphew lives.

Approximate location of search:

More than 50 searchers and investigators will comb the area for clues.

The sheriff’s office said the search will cause a temporary closure of Highway 50 in both directions over Monarch Pass for “an undetermined amount of time.” According to CDOT, the closure began around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

