Monarch Mountain opening for the season Friday

SALIDA, Colo. — The lifts will start turning at Monarch Mountain on Black Friday, the ski area announced Thursday.

The resort opens at 9 a.m., with COVID precautions in place. They expect to open with four lifts and about 50% of trails.

Welp, it's official. @MonarchMountain is opening Friday, Nov. 27! Learn about #covid protocols at https://t.co/zTroJgVD4p. #LetsSki I'll have Monarch on my First Chair for the Weekend segment tomorrow morning as the lifts start turning! #cowx pic.twitter.com/qouV50gXGS — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) November 26, 2020

Ticket windows open at 8:15 a.m., but Monarch recommends buying tickets online if possible. On weekends starting December 12, and every day from December 28 through January 1, lift tickets will ONLY be available online.

Lifts run from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. daily, including holidays.