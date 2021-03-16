Monarch Mountain extends ski season to April 11

MONARCH MOUNTAIN, Colo. — After receiving two feet of snow in the weekend storm, Monarch Mountain is extending its ski season by a week.

The ski area now plans to close for the season on Sunday, April 11.

“As always, we want to give our guests the most time on the snow that we can possibly give,” Monarch said in a press release. “The weather doesn’t always cooperate with that ideal, but the recent snows have helped tremendously. It’s as if Mother Nature has given us a gift for all that our guests and staff have done to get through this unusual season.”

Due to the pandemic, they will not be holding their traditional closing weekend events.

Monarch season passholders can ski any day without a reservation. Those looking to purchase a day lift ticket are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase online, as there is limited availability.

Monarch is one of several Colorado ski areas to extend the 2020-2021 season. Vail Resorts announced last week that Beaver Creek and Keystone will be open until April 11, and Vail will be open until April 18.