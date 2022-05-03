“Co Springs Mom Collective has partnered with Maria Cordova with Curbow Real Estate for a Mother’s Day treat. Head to Caffeinated Cow on Saturday, May 7th from 2-4 PM to be treated to a free scoop of ice cream. No purchase is necessary. Our gift to you.” – Co Springs Mom Collective



The organization’s owner, Erica Colston, and writer, Jennifer Polopolus-Meredith, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to chat with Keni Mac and Nova about the importance of celebrating mothers and mothers celebrating themselves.

Co Springs Mom Collective is a resource for moms in Colorado Springs. The organization is part of a larger network of sister sites in cities all over the country. Founded in Colorado Springs in 2015, CO Springs Mom Collective’s mission is to build community, support moms and pour love into the city.



Their website cospringsmom.com provides articles for all phases and stages of motherhood, as well as guides to places to see and things to do in Colorado Springs. Click here to check out the site!



Co Springs Mom Collective provided a list of just a FEW fun things to do in the Springs for a Mom’s Night Out!

Painting and Crafting

Painting with a Twist allows you to pick the painting you want to do. Their schedule is on their website

Pinspiration has multiple kinds of crafts, such as painting, ceramics, etc.

Axe Throwing

Bad Axe offers the option to bring your own food at the Colorado Springs location next to Palmer Park. They serve wine and beer and provide both axe and knife throwing. This venue provides walk-in hours and booking hours for parties.

Gaming

Dungeons and Javas offers great coffee drinks and treats. They provide spaces to play games and have weekly games that you can join for a small fee.

Cooking Classes

The French Kitchen Culinary Center offers classes for kids, teens, and adults.

Their philosophy is that everyone should be able to experience the joys of French cooking.

Polkadots and Curry

Monika Celly offers a variety of classes from Indian, Ayurvedic, and wellness cooking

classes. She can accommodate a variety of needs such as vegetarian, gluten free vegan, cooking for diabetes etc.

Line Dancing

Cowboys is on the 2nd and 4th Sundays. Single line dancing lessons from 3:30-4:30 and couple dancing from 5-7. All ages are welcome with no cover.

Escape Games

21 Keys Escape room considers their rooms to be challenging for adults.

Each room is about sixty minutes, and they have a variety to choose from.