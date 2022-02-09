Mitchell High School switches to remote learning following peaceful protest turned ‘heightened emotional situation’

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 has learned more about Tuesday’s walkout at Mitchell High School and has received reports a similar event might be on the way.

According to a source close to the situation, several students were suspended following Tuesday morning’s protest at Mitchell High School. FOX21 contacted District 11 for more information and received the following response:

I’m not permitted to comment regarding disciplinary action for any D11 student. That said, below I detail guidance for school administrators outlining how peaceful protests are approached throughout D11. Whenever a peaceful protest turns into a heightened situation, though, if demonstrations are on district property, steps may be taken to ensure the safety of all students and consequences may be placed on those who escalate the situation. Devra Ashby

District 11 Chief Communications Officer

Although Ashby was unable to confirm that any students were suspended, she did confirm that Mitchell High School switched to remote learning on Wednesday. The following message was sent to Mitchell High School families:

“What started as a peaceful protest at school today grew into a heightened emotional situation. Mitchell High School is proactively moving to a remote learning day tomorrow, Feb. 9, 2022, in order to continue discussions with those involved with the protest. This remote learning day is also a time for us to gain clarity from all parties in order to minimize any further disruption to learning. Please talk with your student about today’s events and reach out to the Mitchell administration at the main office number if you feel necessary so we can better understand everyone’s concerns. Thank you.”

FOX21 has received reports that another protest is planned for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.