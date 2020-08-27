Missing Pueblo woman found dead, no signs of foul play police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo woman who’s been missing since August 22 was found dead near where she was last seen, according to the Pueblo Police Department, Thursday.

64-year-old Joyce Johnston was last seen near the 2000 block of Hudson Avenue.

Detectives say after two days of searching, they found a woman dead outside near the location from which Ms. Johnston was last seen alive. The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office positivity identified the woman as Ms. Johnston.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of Ms. Johnston’s death. There were no signs of foul play, police say.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.