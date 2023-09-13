(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 35-year-old Brandon Velasquez.

Velasquez has brown hair, brown eyes, 6’03,” and 150 pounds. He was last seen Monday, Sept. 4 near Goose Gossage Park in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

According to CBI, Velasquez is believed to be homeless and requires medication. He was last seen wearing a black bandana, white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If seen you are asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.