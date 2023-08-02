(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking for a missing indigenous man who was last seen in Colorado Springs in May.

28-year-old Lorenzo Snowbird-Lucero was last seen May 21 in the K-Land neighborhood, on the south side of Colorado Springs.

Snowbird-Lucero is Ojibwe, 5’6″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that is shaved. He has a tattoo of masks on his upper right arm and “Lil Low” on the outside of his hands.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If you see Snowbird-Lucero or have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719) 444-7000.