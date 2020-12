FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Fountain woman who was last seen in late October.

Police said Kimberly Headrick, 45, was last seen by her family. Headrick is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

A photo of Headrick is available above. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Marshall at 719-382-6918, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).