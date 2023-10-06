(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A cat that went missing nearly three years ago was recently found and brought to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), where the team discovered he had a family that had since moved to Texas.

HSPPR said in a Facebook post that a stray tuxedo cat had been brought into the shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and the shelter team discovered he had a microchip. HSPPR’s admissions team made a routine call to the registered number on the microchip and got in contact with the kitty’s family.

“To say the family was ecstatic might be an understatement,” HSPPR said in its Facebook post.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

It turns out that the cat, Jackson, had been missing since 2020!

HSPPR said Jackson had gotten out while his family was moving in October of 2020. They searched for months but to no avail. They now live in Texas but have made arrangements for a friend to pick up Jackson on their behalf and care for him until the family can make arrangements to get Jackson to the Lone Star State.

“After all these years, their love for Jackson remained the same, and we are just so happy to be a part of this precious reunion!” said HSPPR.