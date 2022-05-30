COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for an elderly at-risk man who left to pick up a prescription and never returned.

88-year-old Henry Arboleda went missing on May 30 at around 9:43 a.m. when he left his home in the 4500 Block of Shadowglen Drive, near Flintridge Drive and North Academy Boulevard. He went to pick up a prescription at the King Soopers at Austin Bluffs and Academy.

Arboleda is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a maroon 1993 Mazda truck, with Colorado License Plate 619-NKZ. Arboleda is diabetic and suffers from episodes of memory loss.

If anyone has information on Arboleda’s location, you are asked to immediately call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.