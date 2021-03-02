MISSING: 53-year-old Pueblo woman

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) are searching for a missing endangered woman.

According to police, 53-year-old Brenda Angel went missing from the 1200 block of Lake Ave. Police say she is 5’2”, about 280-300 lbs, with dyed shoulder-length hair; she has a possible small cross on her left hand. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings, and black shoes with bleach spots.

Angel has mental illness and dementia. She needs her prescribed medications, which she regularly takes multiple times daily.

She has no known associates and has no communications devices. You are asked to call Pueblo Police Dispatch if you have any information (719) 553-2502.