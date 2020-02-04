Missing: 15-year-old Pueblo West girl last seen January 27

PUEBLO, Colo — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a 15-year-old Pueblo West girl who was reported as a runaway by her family on January 27 and considered to be endangered due to her age.

According to police, Jewelieanna Muniz left the family home near S. Honeysuckle Drive in Pueblo West. Police report a family member went to wake up Jewelieanna for school the morning of January 27 and discovered she was not in her room and her bedroom window was open.

Jewelieanna could be staying with people in Pueblo, Colorado Springs or Denver.

Jewelieanna is said to be 5-foot-5, 190 pounds with long dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last reported wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes with a gold stripe.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and ask to speak to Detective Ryan Landreth.