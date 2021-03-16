Minor injuries in 3-car crash on icy Interstate 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At least one person sustained minor injuries in a three-car crash on Interstate 25 Monday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. just south of the North Nevada Avenue exit. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit a patch of ice, lost control, and hit a guardrail. A driver in a Kia sedan saw the crash and stopped to check on the driver. While the Kia was stopped, it was hit by a Mitsubishi coupe. The driver of the Mitsubishi had lost control while trying to pass a tractor-trailer, according to police.

Police said one person in the Mitsubishi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There’s no word on whether anyone else was injured.

Police said all three cars were severely damaged in the crash. Southbound Interstate 25 was closed for about an hour and a half while crews investigated the crash.