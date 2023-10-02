(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Western Museum of Mining and Industry (WMMI) returns with its annual Miner’s Pumpkin Patch, offering gold panning, children’s straw maze, pumpkin catapult and smashing, and more.

The Miner’s Pumpkin Patch is held every Saturday in October at the museum on the north side of Colorado Springs, at 225 North Gate Boulevard. Your attendance supports WMMI while making fun memories with the whole family.

Pick out a pumpkin, go for a hayride, and enjoy good music and good food while the kids enjoy the giant slide, cornhole, and family games.

If you are interested in attending, you can purchase tickets online and select a date and time that’s convenient for you.

Admission is $11 if pre-purchased, $13 at the door. Pumpkins are $6 pre-purchased or $7 at the door. Children three and under get in free. No pets allowed.