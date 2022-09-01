COLORADO SPRINGS — The Miners’ Pumpkin Patch promises a day of fall fun at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and tickets are on sale now.

Admission includes unlimited play at an array of pumpkin patch games, hayrides, gold panning, and more.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch Games Area includes:

Giant Checkerboard, Battleship, Jenga, Tic-Tac-Toe and more

Cornhole, Ladder Ball, Tetherball and family games

Kids Hay Maze and Hay-Mountain Slide and Corn Bins

Animal Area (presenters vary–Petting Zoo, Miniature Ponies etc)

Sack races and hands-on activity corner

Vintage Apple Cider Press (Demonstrations at 10:30am and 1:30pm)

The amazing PUMPKIN PATCH with Pumpkin Smash and Catapult





Attendees can also look forward to plenty of delicious food options from local food trucks, historical demonstrations, family friendly music, and a farmer’s market with creative, local vendors and artisans that vary each week.

The pumpkin patch will operate from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. every Saturday throughout October at the Museum, located at 225 North gate Boulevard. Tickets are $10 through pre-purchase online, or $12 at the gate. Kids three and under get in free.

Click here to learn more about all the exciting fall festivities and to purchase tickets.