Military Weekend and National Bison Day coming to Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. – For Veteran’s Day as a thank you, active military members, veterans and their immediate family are admitted for free on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7. The zoo is open 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the last admission at 3:00 p.m.



Military or veteran’s group ID will be required, with military members and veterans to receive a 5% discount in the gift shop and $10 off if they join or renew as a member of the zoo.

Besides celebrating Military Weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 6, Pueblo Zoo celebrates another strong American icon – the American bison for National Bison Day.

In 2016, the National Bison Legacy Act was signed into law making the American bison the national mammal of the United States. In less than a century, the great bison herds of North America were nearly driven to extinction solely by the actions of humans during the westward expansion of European settlement in the 19th century.

Their population dropped from 40 million to under 1,000, but thanks to conservation efforts, the herd is back up to over 500,000. Pueblo Zoo supports the Laramie Hills Bison Conservation Herd and their efforts to return this native icon to the shortgrass prairie of northern Colorado.

Pueblo Zoo is currently home to two majestic male bison – Cody and his son, CJ.

From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, there will be crafts, educational presentations and conservation action activities available to willing participants.