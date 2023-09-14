(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Recruit Military is hosting a Military Community Hiring Event on Thursday, Oct. 5 with 35 exhibitors and thousands of local, national, international, and remote jobs.

The event will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recruit Military said the event will be free for U.S. veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Courtesy: Recruit Military

There will be webinars leading up to the event.

“Attendees are connected to a subject matter expert who will answer questions to help enhance their resume, as well as provide tools and best practices needed to be employment-ready and make the right impression with their future employer!” said Recruit Military.

Organizers said attendees can expect to build their network, discover job leads, interact with representatives from all kinds of companies, and much more. Those interested can register for the event by clicking on the link above.