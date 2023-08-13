(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is hosting Military Appreciation Week Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 17, with tickets half off for those who serve.

CMZOO says they are giving thanks to military personnel for their continued service. The week’s military discount will be 50 percent off the normal admission base price.

The discount is offered to all active-duty, veteran, and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household. Advance tickets are required.

“March on up to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for a week full of stars, stripes, and sunshine!” said CMZOO.

