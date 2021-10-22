Military access project causing north and southbound I-25 lane closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Effective Monday, Oct. 25, SEMA Construction, Inc. will begin construction on I-25 along a 7.5-mile segment between South Academy Boulevard, extending to the Santa Fe Avenue exit.

This work will take place during evening and early morning hours, with alternating right- and left-lane closures on the north and southbound I-25 for the installation of 84 permanent advance warning signs for a three-year safety improvements project. The signs’ installation will require speeds of 55 MPH during construction hours and will take around three weeks.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

North & southbound I-25 alternating single-lane closures between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25 (MP 125.6 – 131.5) NB

6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 (MP 131.5 – 137.4) NB

6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 (MP 125.6 – 137.4) NB

7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Thursday, Oct 28 (MP 137.4 – 131.5) SB

9 p.m. – 8 a.m., Friday, Oct 29 (MP 137.4 – 131.5) SB

Speed reduction to 55 MPH during construction

Eleven-foot width restrictions will begin the week of Monday, Nov. 1

Traffic fines to be doubled in the work zone

Dates of work are weather permitting

This work is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project, which is comprised of four discrete road projects in the Pikes Peak region, all of which are strategically important in the movement of personnel and equipment between nationally significant military facilities.

———————————————————————————-

PROJECT OVERVIEW

The improvements to I-25 addressed in this project are located along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of the corridor beginning at South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue exit at Fountain.

Replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard;

Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvements;

Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5-mile segment;

Installation of median barrier the entire length of this corridor;

Rehab and widening work on four bridges along the corridor, and

Installation of I-25 Southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.

SAFETY BENEFITS

These enhancements are expected to reduce crashes, improve infrastructure and will address physical deficiencies that contribute to corridor crashes. CDOT has conducted a safety assessment for the corridor to evaluate the magnitude and nature of safety problems and will analyze the causes of crashes.



PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

To learn more about the project, click here.