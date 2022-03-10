COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) Chief Executive Officer Aram Benyamin named Mike Francolino as chief customer and corporate services officer.

Francolino will lead Customer Service, Public Affairs, and Supply Chain departments for the community-owned utility.

Mike has demonstrated commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement throughout his career. He is a devoted public servant who places customers at the center of every conversation and decision. I am excited about how we will continue to provide excellent service under his leadership Chief Executive Officer Aram Benyamin

Joining Spring Utilities in 2019 as general manager of Supply Chain, Francolino has most recently served as interim chief customer and corporate services officer.

I’m honored for the opportunity to help lead this exceptional organization of dedicated and caring professionals… Our focus is on serving our customers and helping move Colorado Springs forward. Mike Francolino, Chief Customer and Corporate Services Officer

Prior to joining Springs Utilities, he was vice president of Procurement and Supply Chain at SGS.

Francolino earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and MBA from Seton Hall University and is a certified professional in supply chain management from the Institute of Supply Chain Management.