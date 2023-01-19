(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After methamphetamine contamination was found on three separate occasions in Colorado public libraries, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is taking precautions to protect visitors.

On Jan. 19, PPLD sent out a statement on the recent incidents, in which three other public libraries in Colorado found meth contamination inside one of their public restrooms. While PPLD said there is no known exposure at any PPLD facility, library leadership is “taking proactive action to ensure the safety and well-being of patrons and staff.”

As a precautionary measure, PPLD said it will contract a local vendor certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to conduct screening tests inside all public restrooms at 15 locations across the Library District.

The testing will determine if there are any hazardous levels that need to be addressed, PPLD said. PPLD added that it could take up to 3 – 4 weeks to collect the samples at library locations across El Paso County, complete the testing, and receive results.