COLORADO SPRINGS — Fountain’s Chief of Police, Chris Heberer, has organized a community clean-up event on Friday at 8 a.m. and they need the community’s help to make it a success.

Organizers are seeking volunteers to come out and help as the park prepares to host graduation parties and events for Memorial Day Weekend. The city of Fountain said in a press release that the large amount of downed limbs and debris littering the park from the May 20 snowstorm was discussed at length during their bi-monthly City Council meeting.

Organizers are requesting trucks and open trailers for transporting the debris, along with volunteers eager to help spruce up one of Fountain’s largest and most popular parks.

For their safety, volunteers should bring/wear:

Gloves

Eye protection

Long pants

Sunscreen

Drinking water

The clean-up will be held Friday, May 27 at Metcalfe park beginning at 8 a.m.